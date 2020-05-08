Practices will not be expected to open on next bank holiday, says NHS England

By Emma Bower on the 8 May 2020

GP practices will not be expected to open on the second May bank holiday 'unless there is a radical change in circumstances', NHS England has confirmed.

(Photo: Mint Images/Getty Images)
(Photo: Mint Images/Getty Images)

During a webinar on Thursday (7 May), NHS England director or primary care contracts Ed Waller said that it expected practices to be able to follow their 'normal bank holiday setup' on 25 May.

'As things stand, unless there's a radical change in circumstances, we don't think that we'll need to ask practices to to open as though it were a normal working day,' Mr Waller said. 'But they will need obviously to be the sort of cover in place that would normally be there at a bank holiday, and that depends on what local arrangements have been made.'

Later in the webinar NHS England primary care medical director Dr Nikki Kanani said that practices could 'plan to do what they would normally do on a bank holiday pre-COVID, essentially be closed and directing their care elsewhere'.

Relief for practices

She said she hoped this would be a 'huge sigh of relief' for practices.

Last month NHS England introduced  a number of changes to the GP contract as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the changes, core hours were changed to include the Easter and May bank holidays.

Many practices are open as usual today (8 May). However, the arrangements for today's bank holiday have been locally negotiated with CCGs and practices in some parts of the country have not be required to provide services.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Practices will not be expected to open on next bank holiday, says NHS England

Practices will not be expected to open on next bank holiday, says NHS England

GP practices will not be expected to open on the second May bank holiday 'unless...

8 May 2020
Practices to receive funding for additional staff costs due to COVID-19, NHS England says

Practices to receive funding for additional staff costs due to COVID-19, NHS England says

Practices will be able to claim funding for any additional staff needed to deal with...

8 May 2020
Practices should be able to test for COVID-19, GPs say

Practices should be able to test for COVID-19, GPs say

GP practices have been 'completely left out' of coronavirus testing efforts, despite...

7 May 2020
'I'm left feeling completely undervalued': a GP locum's pandemic experience

'I'm left feeling completely undervalued': a GP locum's pandemic experience

A locum GP describes how the COVID-19 crisis has left them without work and struggling...

7 May 2020
GPs trapped between rising demand and hospitals still refusing referrals

GPs trapped between rising demand and hospitals still refusing referrals

Practices are coming under increasing pressure because patient demand is rising back...

7 May 2020
BAME groups face two to three times higher risk of death from COVID-19

BAME groups face two to three times higher risk of death from COVID-19

Risk of death from COVID-19 is two to three times higher for people from BAME groups...

7 May 2020