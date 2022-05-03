Practices urged to step up fraud prevention as accountants warn of rising risk

By Nick Bostock on the 4 May 2022

GP practices have been urged to step up fraud prevention measures as accountants warned that cases appear to be on the rise and could grow further as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Laptop in dark room
Fraud concerns (Photo: Wojciech Pietrusiewicz/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Cases of fraud within GP practices have risen in the past six months according to anecdotal reports from accountants - and LMCs have flagged cases of practices being targeted by external fraudsters.

Specialist medical accountant Laurence Slavin, a partner at Ramsay Brown, told GPonline that he and colleagues had seen a rise in cases of fraud, warning that the growing UK cost of living crisis could fuel a further spike.

'When the economic situation gets tight, the temptation to commit fraud can increase,' he said. 'We've seen an increase in cases in the past six months.'

GP fraud risk

The NHS Counter Fraud Agency (NHS CFA) estimates that general practice faces a financial fraud vulnerability of £93.8m per year. 

In a case highlighted last month by the NHS Counter Fraud Agency a practice manager was handed a suspended jail sentence after making unauthorised overtime claims worth more than £18,500 by manipulating the practice's payroll system.

In 2019 GPonline reported on a practice manager jailed for stealing around £700,000 from two practices in a case that forced a number of GPs out of their jobs.

Mr Slavin said that cases of fraud within GP practices in the past had included claims for unauthorised or excessive overtime, the creation of fictitious employees on the payroll and fraud around annual leave.

Preventing fraud

He added: 'It's not common for practices to have systems in place to watch out for these things and there is work to be done, building in internal controls such as having a partner approve expenditure over a certain limit, like £500, and overseeing the payroll.

'Just having a process where a partner carries out reviews, even if the check is cursory it can act as that extra deterrent level that stops fraud happening.'

Leeds LMC warned practices last week to watch out for 'mandate fraud' after a fraudulent attack on a practice in the city. Mandate fraud can involve a criminal impersonating a known and trusted supplier to whom payments are made regularly.

Advice shared by the LMC from Audit Yorkshire - a not-for-profit organisation that provides internal audit and counter fraud services - highlighted fraud involving patients using false identities to claim extra medication, contractors inflating costs or submitting duplicate invoices, organised criminals targeting practice funding via phishing scams, and a 'small minority' of NHS staff attempting to defraud their employer as the key threats facing practices.

Mr Slavin warned that in many cases, particularly where fraud was at a very low level, practices may deal with the case internally rather than through official channels. He added: 'The difficulty is where someone is got rid of quietly, in some cases we then come across them working elsewhere - and there is no record of what they may have done in a previous employment.'

