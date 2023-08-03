Practices urged to push ahead with access reforms before winter

GP practices should push ahead with reforms to boost patient access before winter pressure kicks in, NHS England's director of primary care has warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Medical centre sign

Practices urged to push ahead with access reforms before winter

16 Aug 2023
Unhappy teenager sitting on the floor

Urgent mental health referrals for children and young people hit record high

16 Aug 2023
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay

Major conditions strategy to focus on prevention, early dignosis and multimorbidity

15 Aug 2023
Stethoscope and a computer

US health firm given provisional go-ahead for £1.2bn takeover of EMIS

15 Aug 2023
Person using an app on their smartphone

NICE approves apps to boost access to specialist weight management services

15 Aug 2023
Patient entering an MRI scanner

Two-week wait cancer target set to be scrapped this week

14 Aug 2023