Some practices to receive funding to upgrade digital phone systems

GP practices whose digital phone systems do not meet new NHS England standards will be paid to upgrade in a move that could incorporate general practice into local black alert warning systems.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Woman using mobile phone

Safety issues with remote GP consultations 'extremely rare', study shows

29 Nov 2023
BMA sign

BMA urges 'courtesy and respect' ahead of talks over physician associate roles

28 Nov 2023
Andrea Leadsom

DHSC confirms new minister responsible for general practice

28 Nov 2023
Money

Government must match consultants' pay offer in new contract for GPs

28 Nov 2023
Consultants in London on strike earlier this year

Consultants to vote on new pay deal to end strikes

27 Nov 2023