Practices under pressure as abuse and cost-of-living crisis drive out reception staff GP practices are struggling to cope with a rise in turnover of reception staff as abuse from patients and the cost-of-living crisis drive experienced employees out of general practice. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up