Practices offered less than average locum rate for bank holiday opening Practices in England will be reimbursed a maximum of just £62.50 an hour for locum cover over the Easter bank holidays as they remain open to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. by Luke Haynes and Nick Bostock (Photo: Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package