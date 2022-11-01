Practices handed temporary opt-out deadline for patient access to records GP practices must tell their IT system supplier by 5pm on 4 November if they do not want functionality allowing patients online access to future medical record entries switched on. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up