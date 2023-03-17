Practices facing closure double in a year as GP vacancies surge, poll shows Practices considering closure because of gaps in their workforce have more than doubled in the past year - with nearly half short of GPs, polling by Londonwide LMCs shows. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up