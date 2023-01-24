Practices face losing out on QOF income amid soaring demand

GP practices risk losing out on QOF income this year because sky-high demand for appointments has left them with no time to meet targets, LMC leaders fear.

by Eleanor Philpotts

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Money

Practices face losing out on QOF income amid soaring demand

26 Jan 2023
Nurse giving older man a COVID-19 vaccine

JCVI recommends targeted COVID-19 vaccination programme in 2023

25 Jan 2023
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay leaving number 10 Downing Street

Government sets out plans for 'major conditions' health strategy

25 Jan 2023
Nurse putting a cervical screening sample into a sample pot

4.6m women in England have missed cervical screening test

24 Jan 2023
GP consultation

Practices hit by acceleration in 'persistent high turnover' of GPs

24 Jan 2023
Dr Simon Taylor administers CPR to the NHS

'I got patients into hospital faster in a warzone': GP leads protest over NHS collapse

24 Jan 2023