Practices must only divert patients to 111 in 'exceptional circumstances', says NHS England

Practices should only divert patients to NHS 111 in exceptional circumstances and inform their local commissioner when they need to do so, according to the new GP access recovery plan.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Man in a call centre

Practices must only divert patients to 111 in 'exceptional circumstances', says NHS England

9 May 2023
Visa document

Four-month visa extension for newly-qualified IMG GPs as training places to expand

9 May 2023
Coins

Practices could receive up to £60,000 to support 'Modern GP Access' rollout

9 May 2023
Sign at hospital entrance

ICBs handed four-point plan to slash hospital workload dump on practices

9 May 2023
Pharmacy

Prescriptions direct from pharmacy under GP recovery plan to 'free up millions of appointments'

9 May 2023
Female GP in a patient consultation

GP training: Conducting an effective consultation in 12 minutes

5 May 2023