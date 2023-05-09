Practices must only divert patients to 111 in 'exceptional circumstances', says NHS England Practices should only divert patients to NHS 111 in exceptional circumstances and inform their local commissioner when they need to do so, according to the new GP access recovery plan. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up