Practices could defy deadline for patient access to records, say RCGP and LMC chiefs GP practices should consider delaying the rollout of access to prospective records entries from 1 November if they feel it could put patient safety at risk, the RCGP and LMC leaders have warned. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up