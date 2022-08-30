Practices could cut staff, stop COVID-19 jabs or hand back contracts as energy bills rocket

Practices have already seen price hikes worth thousands of pounds a year and face further increases in costs from October.

GP practices are not protected by the regulated price cap that protects domestic users - meaning their bills could rise faster than household costs.

According to energy consultancy Cornwall Insight, businesses that fixed prices in 2020 are expected to see a fivefold increase in energy costs in October this year.

Energy costs

Doctors are warning that the steep costs could see partners reduce drawings, lay off staff and possibly stop giving COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr Chandra Kanneganti, a GP partner at the 4,100-patient Goldenhill Medical Centre in Stoke-on-Trent said a monthly bill paid by his practice largely for gas and electricity had jumped from £2,400 to £3,600 since April this year.

Dr Kanneganti, also secretary of North Staffordshire LMC, said: 'Lots of practices are seeing pressure and we don't know how much it will go up in October, so that's the worry.

‘I expect smaller practices to struggle a lot if there is no help when inflation goes up to 14%. Some may have to give their contracts back. NHS England should do something now. They have money to spend on some rubbish things.’

Staff cuts

Doctors fear that cuts to staff or services will be unavoidable without intervention on energy costs. Cuts could be in the form of redundancies or reductions to partners’ drawings.

Dr Paul Evans, a GP partner at Bridges Medical Practice in Gateshead, said his practice had been given indicative figures showing its energy bills could jump by 50% this year.

He warned that if partners were forced to reduce their drawings to cover extra energy costs, it would amount to ‘a real terms cut to partners’ pay’ and lead to more partners leaving the profession.

He added: ‘Practices will cut expenses, maybe not covering holidays with a locum, maybe replacing expensive staff with cheaper ones; there’s only so far that partners’ incomes can fall.’

Guidance

Dr Evans called on the BMA to give national guidance to GP practices on dealing with spiralling energy bills. ‘There absolutely should be national advice from the BMA,' he said. 'I hope the GP committee have some sort of proposals and are in touch with LMCs and in touch with NHS England to work out a proposal to deal with this.’



Another possibility could be that practices scale down or stop offering COVID-19 vaccines, doctors have warned.

Dr John Hughes, chair of GP Survival, said: ‘The COVID-19 vaccine is possibly cost neutral for practices and may even represent a loss so that that could be hit. There could be a reluctance to engage with giving it.’

The BMA warned earlier this month that practices would be 'wondering if the numbers add up' after the government dropped the fee per vaccination for autumn boosters by 20% compared with earlier phases of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

GPonline reported earlier this year that GP practices were already buckling under the pressure of inflation, with warnings some may be driven out of business as banks call in loans.