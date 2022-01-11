Practice makes perfect: How to manage a CQC inspection

By now GP practices will be used to the familiar feeling of the arrival of a team of CQC inspectors. A nervous couple of days will follow where every aspect of the practice is run over with a fine-tooth comb. Data will be scrutinised, patient experience analysed and key staff members interviewed.

The inspection process can make many GPs and practice managers feel completely out of control, unsure of how findings will impact the rating and reputation of the practice. There are a number of ways that GP practices can use the CQC’s own guidance to ensure that they are as prepared as possible for the inevitable regulatory knock on the door.

Ridouts has noticed trends that repeatedly appear in GP practice inspection reports. This article examines how providers can approach these areas before or during an inspection to give themselves the best possible chance of a positive outcome.

Training and competency

Ridouts has seen some inspections where the CQC felt strongly that there was insufficient evidence demonstrating that staff had received the appropriate and required training. Reports then go on to conclude that, on that basis, the staff are not competent and are placing patients at risk.

In analysing those criticisms in a draft report, many practices discover that they do in fact have the evidence to show that training has taken place, but that it simply is not held together in a way that can be easily accessed by the CQC or that is spread across a number of files.

It is essential that documents can be accessed with ease during an inspection and that the practice is able to do itself and its staff justice.

GP practices will be required to show that relevant staff members receive regular one-to-one clinical supervision from the GP partners. It is important that practice partners and the practice manager can point to evidence that these supervisions are regularly scheduled and detailed summaries recorded and placed in the staff member’s file.

Staff feedback

The CQC will also seek to understand the experience of staff members working at the practice. It is not uncommon for inspectors to dedicate time to one-to-one confidential discussions with staff during site visits.

The CQC will often take the staff member’s feedback as fact without consulting relevant documentation or speaking to the practice manager to clarify. There have been many occasions where we have seen statements from staff included in draft inspection reports, e.g. ‘I haven’t been trained on that system’ or ‘I have never had a supervision’, which can be directly contradicted by documentary evidence that the inspector has not asked for or reviewed.

This can be addressed during a factual accuracy review but is potentially entirely avoidable.

To limit instances where staff may feel that venting to the CQC is their only option, practices should engage staff in regular feedback questionnaires and staff meetings. That way, any issues arising as a result can be quickly reviewed and resolved. Records of that feedback or minutes of any such meetings, alongside the resultant improvement work, will be invaluable.

Recording and use of patient data

We have seen innumerable inspection reports in which the CQC highlights negative aspects about the way that GP practices record, interpret and present patient data (for example relating to uptake of screening tests).

If the practice believes that the data is well presented and meets all relevant requirements but is still criticised by the CQC, it should seriously consider challenging any negative judgements through the factual accuracy process.

Use regulations and guidance to your advantage

Many practices use the CQC’s regulatory framework to create their own mock inspections to periodically assess compliance. This offers a benchmark and indicates any further work required and also gives staff at the practice the opportunity to build confidence around the types of answers they might give when the real inspection takes place.

We have found that staff feel less anxiety and are better able to present their skills to the CQC when they feel more familiar and engaged with the inspection process.

Basic and ongoing preparation for inspection will also go a long way to making compliance more achievable. Enabling easy access to clear and detailed records and data will assist the CQC in their inspection. Not only will this be hugely beneficial in the long run, it will also provide ongoing evidence that the service is assessing and analysing its own performance regularly.

Practices should remain mindful that in the event that the CQC still find areas of their service delivery a concern, which the practice believes that there is no justification for, a robust challenge can and should be submitted through the CQC’s own factual accuracy process.

Ridouts has extensive experience of assisting providers with this process and can help in the event that you believe a draft report is not reflective of your practice.

Jenny Wilde is director/solicitor at Ridouts Law