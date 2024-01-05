Practice finances at risk from cuts to local enhanced services, experts warn ICB cuts to local enhanced services could have a significant impact on practice finances in the coming year, financial experts have warned. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up