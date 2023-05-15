Practice closures linked to lower patient satisfaction, funding and GP workforce

Practice closures are linked to lower funding and patient satisfaction in surviving surgeries, as well as higher numbers of patients per full-time equivalent (FTE) GP, researchers have found.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Closed sign

Practice closures linked to lower patient satisfaction, funding and GP workforce

16 May 2023
Share prices screen

Company behind England's largest GP provider in financial restructure

15 May 2023
BMA strike armband

BMA ballot on consultant industrial action begins

15 May 2023
Stressed female GP Promoted

Supporting doctors in times of need

Sponsored by The MDU
15 May 2023 GPconnect
Hospital sign

Which areas have the worst NHS waiting lists adding to GP workload?

12 May 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: What the access recovery plan means for general practice, plus where next on industrial action

12 May 2023