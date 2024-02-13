Practical tips to reduce stress and promote wellbeing

Dr Farnaaz Sharief is a GP by background and a medical director with over 20 years’ experience of working with multidisciplinary teams in primary and secondary care. She is also a certified coach, resilience trainer, and chief executive of Manage Your Mind, an organisation that provides training courses to help develop the mental resilience of staff working in health and social care.

She recently presented a webinar for GPonline's sister site MIMS Learning on mental wellbeing.

What is resilience?

For GPs and others working in the NHS it is important they recognise they are working in an ‘incredibly high-pressured’ environment, Dr Sharief told the webinar.

‘That high pressure, if not dealt with, takes its toll on us,’ she said. ‘And it can affect us physically, mentally, emotionally – and that in turn impacts on our ability to function, not just at work, but at home as well.’

Dr Sharief explained that challenges and problems at work will always exist and we can't necessarily change those, but we can change how we react to them.

‘What happens in life, at work, in our relationships is unpredictable. It’s dealing with that unpredictably, dealing with that stress – this is our resilience,’ Dr Sharief said.

Four factors that affect wellbeing

Dr Sharief outlined some ‘simple but very powerful ways to manage our wellbeing and maintain our resilience’. She highlighted four factors that affect a person’s resilience and their ability to function effectively.

Fuel

How you fuel yourself is how well you eat and hydrate yourself, both of which have a significant impact on our wellbeing and resilience. ‘Food and water are where we get our energy from. If our source of energy is inadequate, then we're unlikely to have what we need to function effectively,’ Dr Sharief said.

When thinking about how you fuel yourself consider the quality and quantity of what you eat, ensuring you eat sufficient fruit and vegetables, and drink three to four litres of water a day, she said.

Refuel

Refuel relates to sleep. ‘There are an increasing number of studies that have shown sleep deprivation leaves people vulnerable to lapses in attention, reduced cognition, and delayed reactions,’ Dr Sharief said.

‘Often people can even experience mood shifts. So, if you're feeling stressed, if you're feeling tired, if you're feeling fatigued, one thing to pay attention to is the quality and the quantity of your sleep.’

She suggested avoiding anything too stimulating, including phones and bright rooms, before you go to bed could help.

Form

Form refers to the way your body physically reacts to stress. ‘When people get stressed they tend to withdraw,’ Dr Sharief said. ‘We have a psychological withdrawal and then the body follows. So we tend to frown, our shoulders go up, we might be hunched over, and in this position the energy in our body doesn’t flow freely. It becomes very restricted.’

A tip to change from a ‘low energy to a high energy state’ quickly is ‘to change your form’. Dr Sharief suggested sitting straight up, with both feet on the ground, palms facing upwards on your thighs, with shoulders back, chin up, and chest open.

‘If you're having a difficult conversation in a meeting this position – feet on the ground, palms facing upwards, your spine straight, shoulders back in your chin up – really braces you to deal with whatever challenges come your way,’ Dr Sharief said.

Breathwork can also help you change your form, and she suggested two breathing techniques that can help in times of stress - box breathing (link to YouTube) and the straw breath (link to YouTube).

Focus

What do we focus on in a crisis? In most cases this will be on the problems and challenges we face, which can leave us more overwhelmed and more demotivated, Dr Sharief said.

‘A way around this is to first change your form – change how you sit, change how you breathe – and when you're in a better state, when your mind is clearer and your energy is better, then have a brain dump. Write down every single thing that you're worried about. And then focus on what you can influence,' she suggested.

‘Once you focus on what you can influence, can you accomplish that? That sense of achievement in itself helps us feel better.’

The ABC of resilience

When you’ve understood the four factors affecting wellbeing you can start to use the ‘ABC of resilience’.

The first thing is to take yourself away from the problem. The second thing to do is breathe, and the third thing to do is change your form.

‘And these 3 things - the ABC – take seconds,’ Dr Sharief said. ‘When you've done this, and you're feeling clearer, then deal with what you need to get done. Do what you need to do in the moment. But first make sure you're in a high energy state, and you've got that clarity and focus.’

The four Ss of wellbeing in the workplace

Four other things to consider relate to wellbeing in the workplace – the four Ss.

Firstly spot the signs. ‘Be proactive in recognising when people around you might be struggling. You might notice some uncharacteristic behaviour. Perhaps they appear a bit anxious or restless, or are smoking or even drinking a bit more.

Once you have spotted the signs, speak up. ‘Ask them how they’re doing – but double check. Ask them twice just to make sure that they are okay’.

The third S relates to creating and maintaining safe spaces. This is about ‘being available, being approachable, having those confidential conversations, and contributing to creating an open, compassionate culture at work’, Dr Sharief said.

And finally provide support where it is needed, which includes signposting to services such as NHS Practitioner Health or other local services that are available. ‘The key thing is to access that support as early on as possible so you prevent the condition from escalating,’ Dr Sharief said.

However, she added: ‘Support can sometimes mean just taking a walk at lunch or carving out some time in your busy day, just to get out and get some fresh air.’

You can find details of organisations that can help GPs and primary care staff who are dealing with stress, burnout and other mental health issues here.