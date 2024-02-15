Practical steps to reduce health inequalities in your practice

These include people on low incomes, those from exclusion groups such as ethnic minorities and the LGBTQI+ community, and those with health needs around pregnancy, chronic disease and cancer.

The issue of health inequalities might feel overwhelming, so MIMS Learning aims to support clinicians to take steps that will make a difference.

Visit the MIMS Learning health inequalities page to find out more.

Health inequalities are a common thread running through much of the CPD learning that MIMS Learning will publish this year - ranging from coronary heart disease in women, type 2 diabetes affecting people of South Asian origin, healthcare for transgender people, and child health.

However, some free CPD around healthcare inequalities is already available. Choose from the following: