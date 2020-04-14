PPE shortages force GPs to choose between patient care and personal safety

Shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) are forcing GPs to choose between denying patients with coronavirus symptoms face-to-face care and putting their lives at risk, the BMA has warned.

by Nick Bostock
PPE shortages continue (Photo: Marina Demkina/Eye Em)
PPE shortages continue (Photo: Marina Demkina/Eye Em)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Subscribe now

Benefits include:

  • Full site access
  • Subscriber exclusive content
  • Exclusive bulletins

Choose a package

Just published

Patients with severe COPD should have advanced care plans, says NICE COVID-19 advice

Patients with severe COPD should have advanced care plans, says NICE COVID-19 advice

14 Apr 2020
Three GPs killed by coronavirus amid concern over BAME deaths

Three GPs killed by coronavirus amid concern over BAME deaths

14 Apr 2020
How GP practices should support vulnerable patients during the COVID-19 outbreak

How GP practices should support vulnerable patients during the COVID-19 outbreak

14 Apr 2020
PPE shortages force GPs to choose between patient care and personal safety

PPE shortages force GPs to choose between patient care and personal safety

14 Apr 2020
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

14 Apr 2020
Refugee doctors and international medical graduates set to help NHS in coronavirus outbreak

Refugee doctors and international medical graduates set to help NHS in coronavirus outbreak

9 Apr 2020