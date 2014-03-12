Postcoital bleeding - red flag symptoms

Red flag symptoms

Age >35 years and symptoms >4 weeks

History of abnormal smears

Systemic symptoms suggesting invasive malignancy – weight loss, night sweats

A recent change in sexual partners

History of lower abdominal pain and fever

Abnormal looking cervix or vaginal walls on examination

Presence of an unexplained cervical or vulval mass

Postcoital bleeding is not an uncommon presentation in primary care. It refers to the presence of bleeding after sexual intercourse. There are a number of conditions causing this problem that can be treated in primary care. However, more sinister conditions also have the potential to cause postcoital bleeding and these will require urgent gynaecological assessment.

A careful history and examination is required to establish the cause of the problem. Women will often be very embarrassed about the problem so a sensitive approach is crucial to taking a good history.

Possible causes of postcoital bleeding

STIs (consider this possible cause, particularly)

Cervical cancer

Vaginal or vulval cancer

Endometrial cancer

Cervical polyps

Endometrial polyps

Atrophic vaginitis

Cervical ectropion

Infection

Trauma

Endometriosis

Questions to ask

The following questions should help you to establish a cause.





Is the patient pre- or postmenopausal? Does the patient have a uterus? If not, try to establish what was removed.

If premenopausal and of reproductive age, how often does the patient menstruate and are the cycles regular?

Is there any history of intermenstrual bleeding?

Is there any pain on intercourse (dyspareunia), and if so is it superficial or deep?

If relevant, are the patient’s smears up to date?

Is there a history of previous abnormal smears and, if so, what treatment was required?

How does the patient describe the problem? Is it genuinely after sexual intercourse?

How long has it been a problem for? If they are over 35 years old and it has been persistent for 4 weeks, this may suggest a malignancy.

Is it after each episode of sexual intercourse?

Does the patient use any sexual instruments during intercourse?

Has there been any recent change in partners and if so, has the patient undergone a full STI screen?

Do they have a history of STIs?

Has it happened before and, if so, what was found to be the diagnosis?

Is there any vaginal discharge and, if so, what colour is it and does it have a distinctive odour?

Is there any associated abdominal pain or fever?

A full contraceptive history may be required paying close attention to the use of the combined oral contraceptive (COC) pill. If the patient is taking the COC, check if there have been any missed pills or breaks.

Is pregnancy a possibility?

Are there any urinary symptoms to suggest UTI?

Has there been any weight loss, night sweats or appetite loss?

Examination

Remote examination via telephone

A telephone consultation is likely to be tricky but you may be able to establish a temperature and pulse if the patient is acutely unwell.

Remote examination via video consultation

You may be able to ascertain blood pressure, pulse and temperature, if relevant, via video consultation.

Intimate examinations via video link need to be carefully considered. the RCGP has published advice on intimate examinations undertaken remotely in response to COVID-19.

Face-to-face examination

It is more likely than not that, for this particular symptom, a face-to-face examination will be required.

You may wish to examine the abdomen paying close attention to the suprapubic region. Is there any evidence of rebound or guarding? An acute abdomen should be referred directly to your local surgical team or gynaecological team if you suspect acute PID.

A speculum examination may be necessary to establish a cause of the problem. Is there any obvious vaginal or vulval lesion present? If the patient is postmenopausal, is atrophic vaginitis evident? Have a good look at the cervix, is there any obvious lesion? Examine the cervix for polyps and/or ectropion. You may wish to check for cervical excitation.

If face-to-face examination is needed, ensure you have the correct PPE.

Investigations

Investigations may include:

Triple swabs if relevant to exclude STIs

Sexual health screen including HIV testing and syphilis testing if the history suggests this is appropriate

Urinary pregnancy test

Cervical smear test (do not delay any two-week wait or urgent referrals pending a smear test result)

Urinalysis

Transvaginal ultrasound scan (endometrial pathology)

FBC if the bleeding is very heavy

Treatment will depend on the cause.

Referral

Refer patients with symptoms and signs of acute PID who are systemically unwell as an emergency.

Refer patients with postcoital bleeding who are aged over 35 years under the two-week wait cancer pathway. Be particularly cautious if symptoms have lasted longer than 4 weeks. You should also refer patients who have an abnormal vaginal or vulval lesion, or any abnormal pelvic masses, on the two-week wait pathway.

Refer patients with an abnormal transvaginal ultrasound scan.

Cervical ectropion will require routine referral for possible cauterisation. Cervical polyps will require referral for removal and histological diagnosis.

Any positive swabs for chlamydia, gonorrhoea or Trichomonas will require referral to an STI clinic for treatment and partner notification. You may wish to treat chlamydia yourself but partner notification is paramount. Gonorrhoea will require specialist assessment given the increasing resistance to antimicrobial agents.

Key learning points

A full contraceptive history may be required, paying close attention to the use of the combined oral contraceptive pill.

A speculum examination may be necessary to establish a cause of the problem.

Refer patients with postcoital bleeding who are aged >35 under the two-week wait cancer pathway. Be particularly cautious if history is longer than 4 weeks.

An acute abdomen should be referred directly to your local surgical team or gynaecological team if you suspect acute PID.

Dr Pipin Singh is a GP in Northumberland

This is an updated version of an article that was first published in March 2014.