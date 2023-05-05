Podcast: How this year’s GP contract will affect practice finances

Emma speaks to specialist medical accountant Laurence Slavin, the senior partner at Ramsay Brown chartered accountants, which specialises in the finances of GPs and practices.

In this conversation Laurence explains how rising inflation has affected practices, the financial implications of the 2023/24 GP contract and why he thinks the government’s plan to get high-earning GPs to publicly declare their income is a really bad idea.

Laurence also talks about some of the problems GPs are facing with pensions, including some of the challenges when dealing with Primary Care Support England.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

