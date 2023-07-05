Podcast: Will the NHS workforce plan deliver, GMC 'no confidence' vote, doctors with long COVID

In this week’s news review, Emma and Nick look at the NHS workforce plan and discuss what it says, what it doesn’t say, and whether it will actually work.
They also talk about some of the debates from this week’s BMA annual representative meeting, including a vote of no confidence in the GMC and some other motions of interest. And they look at a BMA report on long COVID in the medical profession and the devastating impact the condition has had on some doctors.
This week’s good news story is about the RCGP at last weekend’s Pride.
This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.
