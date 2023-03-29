Podcast: Will GPs take industrial action, patients’ views on the NHS, junior doctor dispute

This week the team looks at whether GPs will be prepared to take industrial action following the imposition of a contract for the second year in a row – and what action the profession could be balloted on taking in the coming months.

They discuss the results of the latest annual British Social Attitudes survey, which assesses public satisfaction with the NHS.

And, as junior doctors step up pressure on the government to improve their pay by announcing a four-day strike, they talk about what this could mean for the NHS, as well as what is happening with the pay offer for other NHS staff.

Finally there’s some good news on COVID vaccination and long COVID.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Eleanor Philpotts. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

