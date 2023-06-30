Podcast: How will AI change general practice?

30 June 2023

Talking General Practice speaks to GP and academic Dr Ben Brown from the University of Manchester, who is involved in researching how AI and machine learning can support healthcare professionals and patients.

Emma speak to GP and academic Dr Ben Brown from the University of Manchester whose research looks at how AI and machine learning could support healthcare professionals and patients.

Ben is currently involved in developing a new AI system that helps support triage of GP online consultations and was this year’s winner of the Society for Academic Primary Care’s award for outstanding early career research.

Both the government and the Labour Party have touted AI as a possible solution to the NHS’s workforce challenges, arguing it could free up clinicians so they can spend more time with patients. Reports suggest that the long-awaited NHS Workforce plan, which is due to be published imminently, will have a big focus on the role that new technology and AI in particular will play in the NHS over the next 10 years.

In this conversation Ben explains exactly what AI is, how it is being used currently in the NHS and its potential for the future. He also discusses how AI could help GPs and their teams manage their workloads, and what a GP consultation could look like in future, when AI is more established.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

  • More information on the system Ben is developing called PATCHS is here

