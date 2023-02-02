Podcast: Why underdoctored areas face a vicious cycle and how NHS plans could hit GP workload

3 February 2023

The team discusses our new GP Insight tool and what it tells us about the GP workforce in different parts of England, plus look at the latest government plans for the NHS.

GPonline launched its new GP Insight data tool this week and our first project is a GP workforce tracker. On the podcast this week Nick and Emma look at some of the data in the tracker and what this tells us about the GP workforce in different parts of England.

They also talk about a recently published study that highlights the impact that poor GP retention has on patients and the wider NHS and discuss the government’s latest plans for the NHS and what’s going on with the current wave of strikes.

Finally, our senior reporter Ellie joins us to tell us about a good news story involving a long-serving GP who overcame a severe COVID infection and inspired a local folk band to write a song about him.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Ellie Philpotts. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

