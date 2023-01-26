Podcast: Why are junior doctors preparing to strike?

27 January 2023

Talking General Practice speaks to BMA GP trainee subcommittee chair Dr David Smith about the union's current ballot on industrial action in England and how strike action will work if members vote in favour.

The BMA is currently balloting junior doctor members on whether to take industrial action, which could see them stage a three-day walkout in March.

This week Emma speaks to chair of the BMA’s GP trainee subcommittee Dr David Smith about why junior doctors have reached this point - David sits on both the union’s GP committee and junior doctors committee.

David explains why the BMA is pushing for full pay restoration for junior doctors and the impact that falling levels of pay have had on the profession.

He also talks about how the current ballot works and what happens if it is successful, what GP trainees need to know about taking industrial action and how GPs can support their junior doctors if they do go on strike.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and was produced by Czarina Deen.

