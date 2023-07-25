Podcast: Why GP partnerships are still a good option

28 July 2023

GP partner Dr Tommy Perkins and specialist medical accountant Andy Pow from Medics Money explain why being a partner is still a good career choice, how practices can cope with current financial challenges, and provide advice for those new to partnership.

Emma speaks to GP partner Dr Tommy Perkins and specialist medical accountant Andy Pow from Medics Money about GP partnerships and why they are still a good option despite all the doom and gloom out there.

In this conversation Tommy and Andy discuss how partnerships are changing with more non-GPs taking on the role, what to consider if you’re thinking about becoming a partner, how partnerships can ensure they are sustainable in the current financial climate, take a quick detour into pensions - with some useful advice for all GPs - and also discuss challenges around premises.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Rising pressure pushing general practice 'closer to precipice', warns RCGP

General practice is being 'pushed closer towards the precipice' and needs urgent...

27 Jul 2023
Surgeons performing bariatric surgery

NICE updates guidance on referrals for weight-loss surgery

Patients will no longer need to have attempted to lose weight by non-surgical methods...

27 Jul 2023
GP consultation

GPs facing winter-level demand in summer as June appointments top 29.4m

General practice in England delivered a staggering 29.4m appointments in June this...

27 Jul 2023
Child vaccination

GPs fear call for 'flexible' vaccine delivery threatens practice role

GPs have warned against undermining practices' role in delivering vaccines after...

27 Jul 2023
Junior doctors on strike in July 2023

Junior doctors to stage four-day strike from 11 August

Junior doctors in England will stage another four-day walkout between Friday 11 August...

26 Jul 2023
Satisfaction rating

Patient satisfaction is significantly higher in England's smaller GP practices

GP practices with smaller patient lists have substantially higher patient satisfaction...

26 Jul 2023