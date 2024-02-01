Podcast: Why good practice managers are more crucial than ever

Robyn Clark is a managing partner in a practice in Gloucestershire and a founder and director of the Institute of General Practice Management.

On this episode of Talking General Practice she talks to Emma about the challenges facing practice managers in the current climate, what needs to be done to cut bureaucracy in general practice – including how the QOF needs to change – and what practice managers are hoping to see from the next GP contract.

Robyn also discusses the current financial pressures GP practices are dealing with and what NHS England and GP partners should be doing to support managers and recognise the vital role they play.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Institute of General Practice Management

From GPonline

Viewpoint: Investment in practice managers is a step towards saving general practice

Accreditation for practice managers