Podcast: Why good practice managers are more crucial than ever

2 February 2024

Robyn Clark from the Institute of General Practice Management explains how the practice manager role has become more complex, what needs to be done to cut bureaucracy in general practice, and the financial pressures facing GP practices.

Robyn Clark is a managing partner in a practice in Gloucestershire and a founder and director of the Institute of General Practice Management.

On this episode of Talking General Practice she talks to Emma about the challenges facing practice managers in the current climate, what needs to be done to cut bureaucracy in general practice – including how the QOF needs to change – and what practice managers are hoping to see from the next GP contract.

Robyn also discusses the current financial pressures GP practices are dealing with and what NHS England and GP partners should be doing to support managers and recognise the vital role they play.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Institute of General Practice Management

From GPonline
Viewpoint: Investment in practice managers is a step towards saving general practice

Accreditation for practice managers

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

BMA sign

BMA announces March contract referendum and warns two in three practices on brink

Two in three practices are worried about their viability according to BMA polling...

1 Feb 2024
Money

'Insulting' 1.9% uplift threatens £50,000 black hole per average practice

GP practices across England face a further financial shortfall of £50,000 or more...

1 Feb 2024
BMA England GP committee chair Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer (Photo: Sarah Turton/BMA)

BMA warns 1.9% GP contract offer threatens 'slew of practice closures'

The government has offered a 1.9% GP contract uplift for 2024/25, threatening 'devastating...

1 Feb 2024
Coins

Rising number of GP registrars facing financial hardship, charity warns

Growing numbers of GP registrars - many of them international medical graduates -...

31 Jan 2024
Pharmacist talks to patient

Wales pharmacy scheme frees up 400,000 GP appointments over a year

More than 400,000 GP appointments were freed up in Wales over a year due to pharmacies...

31 Jan 2024