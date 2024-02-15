Podcast: Why can’t I see my GP? Writing a book about the GP crisis

16 February 2024

Talking General Practice speaks to GP and writer Dr Ellen Welch about her latest book Why Can't I See My GP?

Emma speaks to GP and author Dr Ellen Welch about her latest book Why Can’t I See My GP? The past, present and future of general practice, which was published this month.

The book looks at the current state of general practice, why we have reached this point, and puts forward ideas on what needs to be done to address the problems. Along with her own views the book includes personal accounts from GPs and others about their experiences.

In this interview Ellen discusses the process of writing the book and why she chose this topic, what she learned during the process of writing it and what she thinks needs to happen to address the current crisis facing general practice.

The Doctors Association UK is sending a copy of the book to every MP to raise the alarm about the state of primary care and Ellen also talks about what she hopes this will achieve.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

