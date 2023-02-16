Podcast: Why the BMA rejected contract changes, financial risk for partners, plus ICBs and GP funding

17 February 2023

The team look at why the BMA rejected 'insulting' GP contract changes for 2023/24, how inflation is affecting partners and an integrated care board's plan to commission all GP enhanced services via PCNs.

In our fortnightly news review the team looks at what we know about GP contract negotiations in England for 2023/24 after the BMA rejected NHS England’s ‘insulting’ offer.

They discuss an integrated care board’s plans to commission all GP enhanced services via primary care networks and what the wider implications of this could be. And they talk about the findings of the GMC’s latest review on bias in its processes.

The good news story for this week is about a community in Cornwall that is going to extra lengths to find a new GP to join their local practice.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Eleanor Philpotts. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

