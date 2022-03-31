Podcast: How the war is affecting GPs in Ukraine

1 April 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Pavlo Kolesnyk, a GP and educator in Uzhhorod, a city in the west of Ukraine, about the impact the war has had on general practice.

This week Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Pavlo Kolesnyk - a GP and educator in Uzhhorod, a city in the west of Ukraine.

GPonline’s senior reporter Luke Haynes talks to Dr Kolesynk about the impact the war has had on his city, including the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees from the east, and how family doctors in Uzhhorod are maintaining primary care services in the face of a severe shortage of medical supplies.

A special thanks to Dr Kolesnyk for managing to find the time to talk to us, despite the additional work and extra pressure he is dealing with at the minute.

To find out how to donate to support Dr Kolesnyk, email gabor.peter1954@gmail.com at the European Academy of Teachers of general practice.

This episode was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

