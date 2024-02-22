Podcast: Visa sponsor shortage threatens GP workforce, locum GPs struggle to find work, record appointments

23 February 2024

The GPonline team discusses the key news stories affecting general practice in our latest podcast episode.

This week the GPonline team looks at the visa challenges facing international medical graduate (IMG) GPs in training and how this could drive them out of the NHS.

They also talk about the difficulties locum GPs in England are facing finding work, why this is happening, and how it is affecting rates of pay following a recent survey carried out by GPonline and our sister site GP Business.

And they discuss appointment data and patient data for the whole of 2023 and how general practice fared over those 12 months.

This week’s good news story is about how a practice has used patient feedback and effective communication about the work they are doing to deliver a massive fall in complaints.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, deputy editor Nick Bostock and senior news reporter Kimberley Hackett. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Professor Dame Helen Stokes Lampard

Former RCGP chair joins NHS England board

Former RCGP chair Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard has joined the NHS England...

22 Feb 2024
GMC sign

GMC apologises to doctors for historic sanctions under homophobic laws

The GMC has formally apologised to doctors it took regulatory action against or struck...

22 Feb 2024
GP working

NHS gained nearly 250 fully-qualified GPs over the past year

The GP workforce in England gained 248 fully-qualified, full-time equivalent GPs...

22 Feb 2024
Smashed window/police car

GP practice calls police after window smashed in

Support has flooded in for a GP who revealed that her day started by arriving at...

21 Feb 2024
GP consulting with a patient

How GP practices can become skilled worker visa sponsors

GPonline explains how practices can become a skilled worker – or tier 2 – visa sponsor...

21 Feb 2024