Podcast: Underdoctored areas, PCN challenges and ‘living with COVID’

This week the team takes a closer look at the GP workforce and which parts of England are most under-doctored.

They also look at how primary care networks are faring with recruitment of new staff and why being a clinical director is an increasingly tough job.

And they highlight reaction to the government’s plan for how England will ‘live with COVID’ as well as some updates to the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Finally there is some good news about GP partners to round things off.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

