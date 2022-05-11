Podcast: How two GPs set up a business to advise doctors about finance

13 May 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to GPs Dr Tommy Perkins and Dr Ed Cantelo from Medics Money.

This week Emma speaks to GPs Dr Tommy Perkins and Dr Ed Cantelo who set up the company Medics Money to help educate doctors about finance and ensure they had access to reliable financial information.

They talk about why they set up the company and Ed explains how he went from being a chartered accountant and tax adviser to a doctor.

They also discuss the problems surrounding the NHS pension, provide some practical financial tips for GPs at all stages of their career and Tommy explains why he thinks being a partner is still a great career choice.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

