Podcast: How a 'trailblazer' scheme is helping GPs tackle health inequality

8 September 2023

Talking General Practice speaks to GPs involved with the East of England's GP Trailblazer Deprivation Fellowship Scheme about how it is supporting new GPs to gain the skills they need to thrive and make a difference in practices in deprived areas.

The GP Trailblazer Deprivation Fellowship Scheme is an NHS England run programme aimed at newly-qualified GPs working in practices in deprived areas. The scheme aims to give GPs the skills to thrive and make a difference in the practices and communities where they work.

The East of England region currently runs one of the largest trailblazer schemes in England. Emma speaks to Dr Rahhiel Riasat, director of leadership development for the East of England and clinical lead for the GP Trailblazer deprivation fellowship scheme in the region, about how the scheme works and how it is supporting local GPs and making a difference to patient care.

She also talks to Dr Ahkeb Hussain, a GP in Luton one of the fellows on this year’s scheme, about how it is helping him in practice and what he sees as its benefits.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

