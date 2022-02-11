Podcast: Tackling the backlog of care, will GPs be ‘nationalised’ and industrial action

11 February 2022

We discuss the plan to tackle the backlog of care, reports health secretary Sajid Javid would like GPs to be employed by hospitals and what's going on at the BMA with the industrial action ballot.

This week the GPonline team takes a look at the government’s plan to tackle the backlog of care in the NHS and what it all means for general practice.

They’re also discussing reports that health secretary Sajid Javid has recommended to Boris Johnson that family doctors should be directly employed by hospitals instead of running their own surgeries - a proposal some have said would effectively nationalise GPs

They look at what’s going on at the BMA with industrial action and consider why debates about this within the association have echoes of the Romney report into sexism a couple of years ago.

And they discuss a new report from the association about racism in the NHS.

There’s also the usual dose of good news to finish off.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Tackling the backlog of care, will GPs be ‘nationalised’ and industrial action

We discuss the plan to tackle the backlog of care, reports health secretary Sajid...

11 Feb 2022
BMA House entrance

GPs demand new contract and immediate hike in support for practices

GP leaders have demanded talks on a new 'fit-for-purpose' GP contract and an urgent...

10 Feb 2022
Stethoscope on desk

General practice in England has lost 1,500 doctors in five years

The GP workforce in England has dropped by almost 1,500 in the past five years, leaving...

10 Feb 2022
Mobile phone screen showing NHS COVID pass

Consultation to scrap COVID jab mandate suggests NHS will limit hiring of unvaccinated staff

GP practices could be discouraged from hiring new staff who are not vaccinated against...

9 Feb 2022
Sign reading Westminster

Integration white paper raises questions on GP funding as NHS reforms accelerate

A government white paper has set out plans to go 'further and faster' on NHS and...

9 Feb 2022
Dr Beth Walker, medicolegal consultant at Medical Protection

Viewpoint: What does the recent wrongful conception case mean for GPs?

Dr Beth Walker from Medical Protection explains the recent legal case between Evie...

9 Feb 2022