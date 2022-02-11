Podcast: Tackling the backlog of care, will GPs be ‘nationalised’ and industrial action

This week the GPonline team takes a look at the government’s plan to tackle the backlog of care in the NHS and what it all means for general practice.
They’re also discussing reports that health secretary Sajid Javid has recommended to Boris Johnson that family doctors should be directly employed by hospitals instead of running their own surgeries - a proposal some have said would effectively nationalise GPs
They look at what’s going on at the BMA with industrial action and consider why debates about this within the association have echoes of the Romney report into sexism a couple of years ago.
And they discuss a new report from the association about racism in the NHS.
There’s also the usual dose of good news to finish off.
This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.
