Podcast: Surge in GP vacancies, a plan for GP retention and how summer demand matched a pre-pandemic winter

This week on the podcast Emma and Nick are talking about some new figures showing there has been a surge in vacant GP posts in London, which has left half of the capital’s practices operating with fewer doctors than they need when demand is at an all time high.
They also discuss what the RCGP believes needs to happen to boost GP retention and what the latest NHS appointments data tells us about levels of workload in general practice in England. Plus they look at NHS England’s plans to help boost capacity this winter and the BMA’s decision to ballot junior doctors on industrial action.
This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.
