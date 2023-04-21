Podcast: Supporting refugee and asylum seeking health professionals to work in the NHS

Emma speaks to GP Dr Aisha Awan who is director of REACHE North West - the Refugee and Asylum Seekers Centre for Healthcare Professionals Education.

REACHE has helped hundreds of healthcare professionals to return to clinical roles in the NHS after being forced to flee their own country.

In this conversation Aisha explains how REACHE supports these clinicians to become registered in the UK, why this work is so important and some of the challenges that healthcare professionals who are refugees or asylum seekers face during this process. She also shares some inspiring stories of some of the doctors REACHE has supported in recent years.

For more information on the programme visit REACHE North West