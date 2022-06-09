Podcast: Supporting newly-qualified GPs

10 June 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Emma Wong, chair of the RCGP's first 5 committee about the challenges and opportunities facing newly-qualified GPs.

This week on the podcast GPonline editor Emma Bower speaks to Dr Emma Wong, chair of the RCGP's First 5 committee. The committee represents newly qualified GPs in their first 5 years of practice within the college.

They talk about making the transition from training to independent practice, the support that's available to new GPs and Emma's decision to become a partner straight out of training - which is now becoming a more unusual career step.

Emma also explains why she thinks portfolio careers can benefit general practice and offers some practical advice to those about to qualify.

This episode was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

