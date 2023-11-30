Podcast: Supporting neurodivergent doctors and staff in general practice

1 December 2023

Talking General Practice speaks to GPs Dr Beckie Akroyd and Dr Catherine Bell about neurodiversity in the medical profession and what practices can do to support doctors and staff who are neurodivergent.

This week Emma talks to GPs Dr Beckie Akroyd and Dr Catherine Bell about neurodiversity in the medical profession and how general practice can support doctors and other staff who are neurodivergent.

Beckie is the GP Lead for Autistic Doctors International, a support and advocacy organisation, and until recently Catherine was an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Fellow for Derbyshire’s GP Task Force focusing on supporting neurodivergent staff working in general practice.

Beckie and Catherine talk about their own experiences of being neurodivergent, the challenges neurodivergent doctors can face, including stigma, and why it is important that we frame neurodiversity positively and focus on what people can do rather than what they can’t.

Beckie and Catherine also have lots of practical tips for practices on how they can support neurodivergent staff and advice for anyone listening who may be neurodivergent about how to approach conversations with your employer and places to get additional support.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

