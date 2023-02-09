Podcast: Steps GPs can take to tackle health inequalities, with Professor Bola Owolabi

Emma speaks to NHS England’s director of healthcare inequalities and Midlands GP Professor Bola Owolabi about how to reduce inequity in healthcare.

Bola talks about how she became interested in health inequalities, her vision for tackling inequity and she makes the economic argument for why we must address health disparities.

Bola also explains NHS England’s Core20Plus5 approach to tackling inequalities, how this provides a framework for primary care networks to focus their efforts when it comes to improving population health, and why she believes this could ultimately make a big difference to patients and communities.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

