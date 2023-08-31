Podcast: Speeding up COVID jabs, Labour's continuity plans, the GP workforce crisis and Good Medical Practice

Our regular news review is back after a short summer break with a packed episode.

Emma and Nick discuss a last-minute U-turn on Covid and flu jabs and look at another controversial plan from the Labour party about how it intends to change general practice if it wins the next general election.

They also discuss how international medical graduates are becoming critical to the GP workforce in some of the most deprived and underdoctored parts of England - and look at whether doctors feel measures set out in the NHS workforce plan will help address the current shortage of GPs.

And they talk about the GMC’s overhaul of its Good Medical Practice guidance.

Meanwhile, our good news story is about GP training.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links