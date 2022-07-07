Podcast: Speaking up for practice managers

This week Emma speaks to practice managers Jo Wadey and Nicola Davies who are also directors of the Institute of General Practice Management (IGPM).

They discuss how and why they set up the IGPM, the institute’s new scheme for accreditation of practice managers and their views about practice managers being excluded from NHS England’s new to partnership scheme.

Jo and Nicola also talk about the importance of good practice management and how the role has changed in recent years, concerns about the number of practice managers leaving the profession and how increased aggressive behaviour from patients has affected practice staff.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links