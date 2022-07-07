Podcast: Speaking up for practice managers

8 July 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to practice managers Jo Wadey and Nicola Davies, two of the directors of the Institute of General Practice Management (IGPM) about why the set up the organisation and the challenges facing practice managers.

This week Emma speaks to practice managers Jo Wadey and Nicola Davies who are also directors of the Institute of General Practice Management (IGPM).

They discuss how and why they set up the IGPM, the institute’s new scheme for accreditation of practice managers and their views about practice managers being excluded from NHS England’s new to partnership scheme.

Jo and Nicola also talk about the importance of good practice management and how the role has changed in recent years, concerns about the number of practice managers leaving the profession and how increased aggressive behaviour from patients has affected practice staff.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Speaking up for practice managers

Talking General Practice speaks to practice managers Jo Wadey and Nicola Davies,...

8 Jul 2022
Dr Jackie Applebee

Don’t stall on pulling practices out of PCNs, GPC is warned

The BMA GP committee must not stall on withdrawal of practices from PCNs, senior...

7 Jul 2022
A female manager listening in a meeting

New accreditation programme for practice managers

The Institute of General Practice Management (IGPM) has launched a new accreditation...

7 Jul 2022
Medical Centre sign

RCGP demands 'a job and a future' in the NHS for all IMG GP trainees

Every doctor who completes UK GP training should have 'the possibility of a job and...

6 Jul 2022
Steve Barclay

Who is new health and social care secretary Steve Barclay?

Steve Barclay was appointed health and social care secretary less than three hours...

6 Jul 2022
Professor Philip Banfield

BMA elects new chair of national council and new Wales GP committee lead

Obstetrician Professor Philip Banfield has been elected chair of the BMA's national...

6 Jul 2022