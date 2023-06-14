Podcast: How social prescribing and care navigation can help practices and patients  

16 June 2023

Talking General Practice speaks to Christiana Melam, chief executive of the National Association of Link Workers, about how social prescribing can help practices meet demand, and the role it plays in prevention and tackling health inequalities.

Emma speaks to Christiana Melam, the chief executive of the National Association of Link Workers, who explains how social prescribing can help practices and GPs to meet demand and better support their patients.

Christiana explains why it is so important that the NHS looks at changing the way that it works, given that the current model is not meeting the needs of patients, highlighting the key role that social prescribing can play in prevention and addressing health inequalities.

The National Association of Link Workers also trains care navigators and Christiana also talks about what the recent access recovery plan had to say about care navigation and what this means for practices and their reception teams.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

