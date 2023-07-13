Podcast: How can we save general practice? With BMA Wales GP committee chair Dr Gareth Oelmann

This week Emma is speaking to BMA Wales GP committee chair Dr Gareth Oelmann.

At the end of June BMA Wales launched a new ‘Save Our Surgeries’ campaign, which comes at what the BMA warns is a 'defining moment' for general practice.

The campaign sets out the worrying state of general practice – and calls on the Welsh government to put in place an urgent rescue package. So how can we save general practice?

In this conversation Gareth sets out the challenges facing general practice in Wales, and what the BMA is calling for. He also explains why GP partnerships are worth saving, why the share of NHS funding that goes to general practice needs to increase after well over a decade of serious decline, and upcoming changes to the GP contract in Wales.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

