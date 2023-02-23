Podcast: Safeguarding continuity of care and solving the GP crisis - with RCGP Wales chair Dr Rowena Christmas

24 February 2023

Talking General Practice speaks to RCGP Wales chair Dr Rowena Christmas about continuity of care, the GP workforce and her priorities for the college over the next two years.

Emma speaks to Dr Rowena Christmas, chair of RCGP Wales and a GP in the Wye Valley on the Welsh/English border.

Rowena has been heavily involved in the college’s work over the past couple of years on relationship-based care - or continuity of care - and in this conversation she explains why she feels this is so important and how GPs and practices can embed this in the way that they work.

She also talks about recruitment and retention of GPs and what’s happening in Wales, the impact recent NHS pressures have had on GPs and her priorities over the next two years as chair of the college in Wales.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Podcast: Safeguarding continuity of care and solving the GP crisis - with RCGP Wales chair Dr Rowena Christmas

