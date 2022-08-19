Podcast: What role can general practice play in tackling health inequalities?

19 August 2022

During August we’re bringing you some of the best interviews from series one of the podcast. This week we talk to GPs Dr Carey Lunan and Dr David Blane from Scotland's Deep End GP Group in an interview recorded in August 2021.

Throughout August we’re showcasing some of the best interviews from series one of the podcast.

This week Emma speaks with Dr Carey Lunan, a GP in Edinburgh and chair of the Deep End GP Group in Scotland, and Dr David Blane a GP in Glasgow and clinical research fellow in General Practice, University of Glasgow, who is the academic lead of the Deep End GP Group, in an interview that was recorded in August 2021.

The Deep End Group covers the 100 most deprived practices in Scotland and the discussion highlights what the group is doing to tackle health inequalities, the impact of COVID-19 and what other practices can learn from their work.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Series 3 of Talking General Practice begins on 9 September.

Useful links

MIMS Learning free health inequalities webinar featuring Dr Carey Lunan https://www.mimslearning.co.uk/courses/health-inequalities-in-primary-care

The Deep End Project https://www.gla.ac.uk/researchinstitutes/healthwellbeing/research/generalpractice/deepend/

Fair Health https://fairhealth.org.uk/

GP funding formula 'needs reworking' to target inequalities, warns RCGP

Government's slow COVID-19 response worsened health inequalities, warns BMA

