Podcast: How rising costs are affecting practices and what will Liz Truss mean for general practice?

9 September 2022

In our news review the team discusses how rising costs are affecting practices and what new prime minister Liz Truss and new health and social care secretary Therese Coffey could mean for general practice and the NHS this winter.

Our regular news review is back. This week Emma and Nick talk about soaring energy costs and rising inflation and the impact these could have on GP practices

They also look at what new prime minister Liz Truss and new health and social care secretary Therese Coffey could mean for general practice – and whether the government could prevent a possible crisis in the health service this winter.

And in our regular good news spot they highlight an initiative from a group of GP trainees that puts forward a blueprint for tackling the crisis in general practice.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

