Podcast: How rising costs are adding to pressure on UK practices, plus has the ARRS met its target?

This week the GPonline team talks about a call for emergency funding to support general practice across the UK as practices struggle to deal with rising costs – and look at what these financial pressures mean for GP partner income.

They also discuss the state of general practice in Northern Ireland and Scotland after some dire warnings from the BMA in each of those countries, and look at the latest workforce and appointment data for general practice and the ARRS in England.

In better news, a new blood test for cancer that could help diagnose people much earlier is the podcast’s good news story for this week.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Eleanor Philpotts. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

