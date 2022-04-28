Podcast: How can we rebuild general practice?

On the podcast this week GPonline’s senior reporter Luke Haynes speaks to Dr Amy Small, a GP in Lothian, Scotland, about her work with the Rebuild General Practice campaign.

The campaign is aiming to raise awareness of the crisis facing general practice. It’s also calling for a plan to tackle recruitment, reduce GP workload and deal with the other issues driving GPs out of the profession such as burnout.

Dr Small talks about her reasons for getting involved in the campaign, the impact negative media has had on the profession and her own experience of burnout, as well as what she thinks is needed to address the crisis.

