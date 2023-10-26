Podcast: RCGP plan to save general practice, where next for the GP contract, online access to records

27 October 2023

The team discusses the RCGP's new manifesto and the Labour Party's reaction to it, what might happen to the GP contract in England as the current five-year deal comes to an end, and why the BMA is concerned about online access to patient records.

Emma and Nick reflect on last week’s RCGP annual conference, in particular the details of the college’s manifesto to save general practice and the Labour party’s reaction to it.

They look ahead to what might happen to the GP contract in England as we come towards the end of the current five-year deal, as well as discuss pay rises for practice nurses and the collapse of contract talks in Wales. And they talk about online access to patient records, a contractual requirement in England that comes into effect next week, and some of the concerns around this.

Our good news story this week is about patient satisfaction with access to general practice.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

